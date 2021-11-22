BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $50.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,255 shares of company stock worth $10,674,735. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

