Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Acquires $60,210.98 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience purchased 9,497 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $60,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BDSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 87,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.99.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BDSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
