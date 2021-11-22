Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Acquires $60,210.98 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience purchased 9,497 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $60,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BDSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 87,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

BDSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

