BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Acquires $306,000.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

