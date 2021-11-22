BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

BKYI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

