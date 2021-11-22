Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,595.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,595 ($20.84) and last traded at GBX 1,582 ($20.67), with a volume of 7498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,469.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Insiders have sold 699,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,429,878 in the last ninety days.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

