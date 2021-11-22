BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 91,630 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

