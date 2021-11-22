BFT Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,887,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

