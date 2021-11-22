BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 83.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.16 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.07 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average of $266.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.