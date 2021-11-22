BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.62 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

