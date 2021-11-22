BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

