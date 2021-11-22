BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 1,058 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.66 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $226.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

