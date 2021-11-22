BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,924 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 7.7% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.79% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $41,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV opened at $87.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $88.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.