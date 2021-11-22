Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.23% of Beyond Air worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 51.1% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

