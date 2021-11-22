BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

