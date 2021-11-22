Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 1,200,000 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE LAW opened at $44.04 on Monday. CS Disco Inc has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

