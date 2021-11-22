Berman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,847,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

