Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.