Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.99 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

