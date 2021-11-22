Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

