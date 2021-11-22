Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBWI opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

