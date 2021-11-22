Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 566 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

