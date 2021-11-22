Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.72 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

