Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

