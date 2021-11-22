Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 47,291 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

