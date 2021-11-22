Bella Protocol Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.16 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

