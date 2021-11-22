BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $572,010.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

BGNE opened at $364.54 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.64 and a 200-day moving average of $340.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

