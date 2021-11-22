Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.66 and last traded at 2.67, with a volume of 16334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BODY shares. Guggenheim lowered Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.36.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

