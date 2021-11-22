Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.66 and last traded at 2.67, with a volume of 16334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.36.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

