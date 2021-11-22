Baugh & Associates LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 4.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.28. 234,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,539. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

