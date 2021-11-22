Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:BSE opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £188.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.62. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

