Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BKSC stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

