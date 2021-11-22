Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.