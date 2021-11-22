Bank of America Corp DE Sells 64,294 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Alleghany worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on Y. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock opened at $676.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

