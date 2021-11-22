Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,231 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of SL Green Realty worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SL Green Realty by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,378,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 47,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

