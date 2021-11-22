Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 674.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

