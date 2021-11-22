Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $649.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

