Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

