BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BDORY opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

