BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08.
BDORY opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.80.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
