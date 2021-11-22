Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives $0.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.70 ($0.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

