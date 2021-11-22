Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $19.91. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 5,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.