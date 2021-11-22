Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,268.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 601,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,985 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

