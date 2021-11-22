Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.