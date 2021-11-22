Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

