Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.09

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 4800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several analysts have commented on BANC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

