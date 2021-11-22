Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

