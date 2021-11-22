Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $357.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
