Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €52.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.33 ($70.83).

ETR EVD opened at €63.42 ($72.07) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($82.59). The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 537.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

