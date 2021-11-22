B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 20,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

