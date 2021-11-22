B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

HMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

HMLP stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

