Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 31.3% in October

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of AYTU opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.
About Aytu Biopharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.