Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 31.3% in October

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of AYTU opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

